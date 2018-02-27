TTCL to inject Sh40 billion in ‘home’ internet rollout

By Gadiosa Lamtey @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. TTCL Corporation plans to invest over Sh40 billion in project to rollout its internet service across all major cities in the country, the company has said.

The corporation is currently rolling out its ‘Fiber Connect Bundle’ to clients’ houses in a three-month pilot project that started earlier this month (February), according to the corporation’s chief executive office, Mr Waziri Kindamba.

“This is one of our massive investment projects that are geared towards ensuring that we become a profitable entity,” he said.

The state-owned company is implementing the project’s pilot phase in several homes at Mikocheni and Mbezi Beach in Dar es Salaam as well as Mikocheni and Medeli in Dodoma.

The service will allow customers to access WiFi within 200 meters radius.

The bundles will cost between Sh200,000 and Sh300,000 per month.

According to the TTCL Corporation chief technical officer, Mr Cecil Francis said after completion of the piloting exercise, the project will be rolled out across Dar es Salaam, Mbeya, Tanga, Arusha and Zanzibar.

The telecommunication company is banking on data to drive revenues.

Currently, it generates 90 per cent of its revenues from data services.