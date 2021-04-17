George Weah, vice-president contend in Liberia run-off

Monrovia. Liberian former international footballer George Weah and Vice-President Joseph Boakai joined voters in casting their ballots on Tuesday as they went head-to-head in a delayed run-off vote for the country’s presidency.

Voters were choosing a successor to President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who is stepping down after 12 years as Africa’s first elected female head of state.

Observers warned that turnout appeared to be low in the vote, which aims to achieve the war-torn West African country’s first democratic transition since 1944.

The ballot was delayed for seven weeks due to legal challenges lodged by Boakai’s Unity Party against the electoral commission over the conduct of the first round of voting.

Weah, 51, starred in top-flight European football teams Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan in the 1990s before playing briefly in England for Chelsea and Manchester City later in his career.

He and Boakai voted in polling stations near their homes in Paynesville, a suburb of Monrovia, the capital of this nation of 4.6 million people.

Both declared victory was theirs for the taking. “We’re going to win because the people believe in us and they know we represent the best,” said Boakai, a public servant of four decades’ standing.But Weah was resolute that his second run for the presidency would be successful after 12 years spent building a political reputation to match his popularity.

“Victory is certain. I am sure that I am going to win,” he told journalists after casting his ballot.

The choice of December 26 for voting day has proved to be a dampener for turnout in the west African nation, said the European Union’s chief observer Maria Arena, speaking in the early afternoon. (AFP)