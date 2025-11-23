Stakeholders urge focus on quality children’s books at Dar es Salaam Book Fair

By Juma Shabani

Dar es Salaam. Education and literacy stakeholders have called on writers and publishers to increase focus on producing children’s books, saying this is key to building a nation with strong thinking and comprehension skills.

The call came at the 32nd International Book Fair in Dar es Salaam, officially opened at the weekend by the Minister of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi. Prof Kabudi urged Tanzanians to embrace a culture of reading, saying it underpins knowledge, creativity and national development.

“No nation has advanced without avid readers. We should invest in books that educate, entertain and build children on strong thinking foundations,” he said.

An NGO promoting literacy among children, Room to Read Tanzania, emphasised that authors must write from a child’s perspective.

A Senior Manager of Best Reading Publications, Blandina Lucas, said children’s books should use simple language, relatable topics, clear storylines, and engaging characters to motivate reading and learning.

Best Reading Publications Officer, Dickson Msuva, highlighted the organisation’s digital library, which provides over 4,000 books accessible on smartphones, tablets or laptops. He said digital books help overcome cost and transport barriers, allowing children to develop vocabulary, comprehension and values at home.

Room to Read also called on local printers to improve book quality, use child-friendly colours and ensure illustrations align with the narrative. Parents were urged to actively read with their children to foster both literacy and family bonds.