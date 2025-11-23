Samia commissions 296 new officers in Monduli

Monduli, Arusha. Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, has commissioned 296 new military officers at the Tanzania Military Academy (TMA) in Monduli.

The commissioning ceremony, held on Saturday, November 22, 2025 saw 106 of the officers awarded a Bachelor of Military Science degree after completing a three-year training programme.

Among the newly commissioned Second Lieutenants are members of Course 72/24 – Regular (79 officers), 22 pilots, and 89 officers who underwent training in partner countries.

Before presenting the commissions, President Samia inspected a parade mounted by the graduating officer cadets and awarded prizes to the best performers across all categories.

“I congratulate you for upholding high training standards that ensure our soldiers are well-prepared to execute their duties effectively. These skills are essential not only for our military but for the nation as a whole,” she said.

She stressed that the training provided to the officers forms a crucial pillar in strengthening the Tanzania People’s Defence Force (TPDF) and supporting national development.

Earlier, the Minister for Defence and National Service, Dr Rhimo Nyansaho, reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to increasing the number of female graduates, noting that the officers are well-equipped to serve the nation with courage and integrity in safeguarding peace and security.

He noted that this is the third year since the academy began independently offering the Bachelor of Military Science degree.

The minister reported progress in female representation, pointing out that during the fourth and fifth graduations there were 21 women, while this year the number has risen to 25, compared to 81 men.

“Although the increase is modest, the Ministry continues to take deliberate measures to boost the number of female graduates annually, while maintaining the high quality of training,” he said.

“These achievements demonstrate our firm commitment to strengthening our military, particularly in tactical training and discipline. Under your capable leadership, our forces have remained steadfast in fulfilling their duties at home and abroad. As we hand over these new officers today, I assure you that they are ready to serve the nation with courage, integrity and an unwavering commitment to protecting Tanzania’s peace and security.”

The Commandant of TMA Monduli, Major General Jackson Mwaseba, said the academy will continue to provide an enabling environment and high-quality education that instils patriotism and ethical conduct. He confirmed that of the graduates, 257 were men and 39 women.

Speaking about the 06/22 Bachelor of Military Science cohort, he said it began on October 24, 2022 with 155 cadets. Of these, 49 dropped out for various reasons, including personal requests, failure to meet academic standards, integrity issues, illness, and absenteeism. As a result, 106 completed the programme.

On the Regular Course, he noted that it commenced on 20 December 2024 with 173 cadets, of whom 102 graduated. The remaining 71 were unable to continue due to factors such as withdrawal, training desertion, integrity concerns, illness, academic shortcomings, and poor performance.

“I commend all those who excelled in their coursework, physical training and examinations. I remind you that TPDF has invested significantly in creating a supportive environment that ensures high-quality training for your personal benefit, for the military, and for the nation,” he said.