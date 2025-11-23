Karatu community hails French investor as school rises under its CSR support

Karatu. A French tourism investor who has quietly invested money, time and expertise in a rural primary school in northern Tanzania for more than a decade has been honoured by the local community after the school ranked among the region’s best performers in this year’s national examinations.

Residents of Bashay Village in Karatu District held a ceremony to recognise Mr Denis Lebouteux, owner of the Mount Kilimanjaro Safari Club (MKSC) and Bashay Lodge, for his long-standing philanthropic support to Bashay Primary School.

The school’s headteacher, Mr Malley Elipheus, said the institution ranked second among more than 500 public schools in the Arusha Region in the 2025 Standard Seven examinations, crediting the feat to years of targeted support from Mr Lebouteux and MKSC.

“For seven consecutive years, Bashay has been leading Karatu District in academic performance. This would not have been possible without Mr Denis’s generous support,” Mr Elipheus said.

Over the past 16 years, Mr Lebouteux has funded the construction and renovation of classrooms, installed water and electricity, supported the school-feeding programme and covered stipends for volunteer teachers. MKSC also pays for extra tutoring sessions, which the school says have been central to improving pupils’ performance.

The company has further planted fruit trees around the school to enhance nutrition and create a greener learning environment.

Karatu District Education Officer, Mr Musa Kavumo, said MKSC’s corporate social responsibility engagement had helped fill key gaps in public education services.

“What MKSC has been doing was supposed to be done by the government, but it chose to complement government efforts and now we are seeing the results,” he said.

All 300 Standard Seven pupils from Bashay Primary passed their 2025 examinations with an average grade of A, making the school the top performer in Karatu District.

Deeply moved by the gesture from the community, Mr Lebouteux pledged to continue supporting the school.

“My heart is in this school. I want to see it become a role model for others,” he said, commending teachers for their dedication.

“What we have done is small compared to what you teachers have been doing. Here you are shaping the future engineers, teachers, military officers and other professionals for this country.”

MKSC Director, Mr George Ole Meing’arrai, said the company’s operating philosophy emphasises shared prosperity with local communities.

“MKSC is a responsible tour company with a clear policy of sharing profits with the community to create social impact,” he said.