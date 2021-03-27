How To Handle Difficult Interviewers | BrighterMonday

Ever wondered how to ace a job interview when the interviewer is difficult or making you uncomfortable. Here are tips that will help you handle a difficult interview

You have an important interview scheduled. You are prepared, you know the company information, and your gut tells you this is it. In an ideal world, all interviewers are great people. This is not always the case. You might end up with a difficult or hard to please the interviewer. An interviewer who has a checklist and won’t let you off the hook that easy. You are drilled for hours on end and selling your skills is next to impossible. Do not despair, BrighterMonday Tanzania shares some insights on how to handle and ace a difficult interview or interviewee.

Refuse To Take Personal Offense

Even when you are about to show your frustration. Don’t. Stay engaged. Turn each question into an opportunity to sell your skills. Highlight your strengths and successes. It may feel like your personality is being torn to bits but maybe every candidate before you went through the same grilling process. Fight the urge to jump on the defensive but rather respond with a positive attitude.

Respect The Interviewer

Even when you feel aggravated, respect the interviewer. Stay positive despite how difficult it may be. Smile and maintain a great tone as this will make a positive impression of you. When you fail to show positivity and respond negatively, high chances are there will be repercussions to your behaviour. Remember the corporate circle is a small one and the interviewer may have great ties with other recruiting companies. In addition, perhaps the panel is testing how great you can handle pressure in the work environment. This is true especially if you are in the service industry where customer relations is key. Many times these situations arise in business, so, unbeknownst to you, they may be placing you in a bit of a role-play scenario."

Stay Calm

Keeping calm may seem easier said than done. When the stern interviewer is addressing you, try to remain focused on why you are there. Be the bigger person. Stay on your horses. Maintain composure, showcase your problem-solving skills and win the interview. When you are calm start expressing yourself strongly and project confidence throughout. This might lighten the whole interview and make it easier for you.

Address The Problem

Your attitude or your answer may have thrown the interviewer off. If so, don’t fret. Instead, rephrase your statements and clarify. A simple,”Can I clear doubts or Can I clarify this?” might save you. This will help eliminate doubt your interviewer might have and the conversation may be salvaged. In other cases, it may not be you. Address the issue and tell the interviewer to treat you with the topmost respect and professionalism.

Know When To Retreat

Some interviewers or interviews can be truly horrible and impossible to handle. Take charge and raise the white flag. It is okay to pull the plug if the interview gets too awkward or uncomfortable. Your time is valuable and your self-worth more important. It may be time to bow out gracefully. Additionally, you may consider contacting the company’s HR department and tell them of your ordeal.

It’s easy to blame a poor outcome on a horrible interview, but you have more control than you think. Good interview habits, proactively building your self-confidence, and preparing for difficult interview questions and conditions will help you ensure a positive outcome despite a horrible, angry or hostile interview situation.