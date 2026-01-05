Injury woes ease for Yanga as Mzize, Mudathir start training

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans (Yanga) fans have a reason to celebrate as the club reports that their top striker Clement Mzize is set to return fully to the squad at the end of next month.

In addition to Mzize, the team’s attacking midfielder Mudathir Yahaya is expected to resume full training by the end of this month, providing a timely boost ahead of the ongoing competitions.

Mzize, who has been sidelined since Yanga’s first-leg clash against Wiliete FC of Angola on September 19 last year, underwent surgery in November and has gradually resumed individual training sessions.

“Mzize and Mudathir have started partial training, not with the other players but individually. They are doing well, and we believe they will fully recover and start featuring in various matches soon,” a club source confirmed.

The source added that Mudathir is likely to be match-fit in time for Yanga’s ongoing CAF Champions League group-stage matches, while Mzize will be ready if the team progresses to the knockout stage.

The return of these two attacking talents is expected to inject balance and creativity into Yanga’s lineup. Mzize’s presence up front will strengthen the team’s striking options, while Mudathir’s midfield playmaking can significantly enhance the team’s offensive strategies.

Yanga has faced challenges in the absence of their key players, but the gradual return of Mzize and Mudathir promises to lift the squad’s morale and improve their competitiveness both domestically and in continental tournaments.

Coaches and fans alike are optimistic that their reintegration will help the team navigate critical fixtures, especially in the CAF Champions League, where tactical flexibility and firepower are crucial.

With careful management of their training and match fitness, both players are expected to make substantial contributions upon their return, potentially altering Yanga’s trajectory in the current season.