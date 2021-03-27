No extra cost for exhibitors as Tanzania’s Dar International Trade Fair extended

Following the decision, there will be no extra rental fees for exhibitors, while visitors will continue to pay the entrance fees of Sh3,000 for adults and Sh1,000 for children.

Dar es Salaam. Reacting to President John Magufuli’s instruction, the Tanzania Trade Development Authority (Tan Trade), has extended the Saba Saba closure date to next Wednesday instead of tomorrow (Sunday).

Following the decision, there will be no extra rental fees for exhibitors, while visitors will continue to pay the entrance fees of Sh3,000 for adults and Sh1,000 for children.

This was revealed Saturday by Tan Trade communications officer Theresa Chilambo.

"Nothing will change; no exhibitor will pay extra rental fee and no free entrance for visitors/customers. Daily opening and closing time shall remain the same, that is 10am to 18pm," she said.

Ms Chilambo added that security measures will remain in place as has been since the exhibitions were opened on June 28.

For their part, a number of exhibitors said they were happy that the event closing date has been extended as per President Magufuli’s instructions.

Advertisement

"DITF is a unique platform for us to network, secure new orders, sell our products and interact with colleagues. This decision is crucial as it will give us more time to seal important deals and sell our products,” said said an exhibitor who asked not to be named.

One Janeth Mhajwa, a visitor from Tandika Kaburi Moja, said: “I’m happy because I managed to gate a national identity card in a short while from National Identity Card Authority (NIDA). Services here were really good and fast.”

Property International boss Abdallah Haleem, for his part, said that he was happy with additional of days because his team would have more time to engage with more customers.

According to him, the gesture was a commitment that President Magufuli was going to deliver on his promise to uplift the country’s economy, particularly as Tanzania is geared towards industrialization.