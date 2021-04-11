Charged for defiling a minor

The accused lured the child with sweet words before allegedly committing the offence

Chunya. A resident of Vitumbi hamlet in Mamba Ward, Chunya District, Jeremia Andason, 18, has been taken to Court in the district for allegedly defiling an eleven year old girl.

A state prosecutor, Mr Raymond Rukomwa, alleged in court that the accused committed the offence on December 12, last year, at about 5pm and that the accused used a tactic of going to the victim’s home where he cheated the child that she was being called by her mother, who actually was at an auction mart.

However, the accused denied the charges and the court’s Resident Magistrate-in-Charge, Mr Osmund Ngatunga, adjourned the case until January 11, this year. The accused was remanded after failing to meet the bail conditions.

Meanwhile, five residents of Makongolosi suburb in Chunya District, Mbeya Region, were taken to Court in the district, facing a charge of torching a house worth Sh4.5 million, property of Talikisya Nyalusi, 65.

They are also facing charge of injuring the house owner over witchcraft accusations. Ms Nyalusi is a resident of Kilombero-Makongolosi.

A state prosecutor, Mr Raymond Rukomwa named the accused persons as Alex Samson, 35, Christian Richard, 31, Dastan Dominick, 31, all residents of Mpogoloni hamlet in Makongolosi, Chunya. According to the Prosecutor, others are, Siwema Fumbo, 22, and Rose Daud, 34, both residents of Kilombero hamlet in Makongolosi, Chunya.

Mr Rukomwa alleged in court that the accused jointly committed the offence on November 7, last year, at Kilombero hamlet.

However, all the accused persons denied committing the offence and the Prosecutor told the court that investigation into the case was complete and he asked the court to continue with the procedures of hearing the case.

Reading out a charge sheet to the accused persons, Mr Rukomwa alleged that on the material day they gathered at the hamlet and conspired to torch the house belonging the old lady.

He said their conspiracy was successful as they torched the house and injured the old woman and that after police getting the information they arrived at the scene and rescued the victim, who was taken to hospital for treatment.

The Prosecutor alleged in court that the villagers took actions accusing Ms Nyalusi of killing a certain woman through witchcraft for allegedly picking up her Sh10,000. The deceased was also living in the hamlet.

Resident Magistrate-in-Charge, Mr Osmund Ngatunga, adjourned the case until January 11, this year.

