Damaro joins Yanga as Tchakei, Conte, Doumbia talks stall

Dar es Salaam. Former Singida Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Damaro has officially joined Tanzania Mainland Premier League defending champions Young Africans (Yanga), becoming the club’s latest reinforcement ahead of the new league season and the ongoing Mapinduzi Cup tournament in Zanzibar.

Damaro, who impressed during his spell with Singida Black Stars, has already reported to the Jangwani Street giants and is training with the squad.

Sources within the club confirmed that he will be available for selection during the Mapinduzi Cup as Yanga continue to fine-tune their squad in preparation for the second half of the season.

However, while Damaro’s move has been completed smoothly, the highly-anticipated deal to sign fellow Singida Black Stars star Marouf Tchakei is yet to be finalised.

Earlier reports indicated that both Damaro and Tchakei were expected to join Yanga as part of a transfer arrangement that would see Mousa Balla Conte and Mohamed Doumbia move in the opposite direction.

According to a reliable source within Yanga’s technical setup, Tchakei has not yet reported to camp as negotiations over the finer details of his contract continue.

“Damaro has already joined Yanga’s training and is part of the squad for the Mapinduzi Cup.

He trained with the rest of the players, but Tchakei is still not with the team as discussions over his move are ongoing,” the source revealed.

The source added that Conte and Doumbia who were initially linked with an exit to Singida Black Stars as part of the transfer exchange, remain in training with Yanga and have not yet agreed personal terms for a potential switch.

“Conte and Doumbia are still training with Yanga. It appears they are not ready to leave the club at the moment, and negotiations between the two clubs and the players are still in progress,” the source further explained.

Meanwhile, Singida Black Stars information officer Hussein Masanza confirmed Damaro’s departure, noting that the club would issue an official statement regarding the situation surrounding Tchakei once discussions are concluded.