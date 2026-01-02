Simba SC race against time to secure new goalkeeper

Dar es Salaam. The technical bench and leadership of Tanzania football giants Simba are in urgent talks as they move swiftly to secure a new goalkeeper who will reinforce the squad and support the promising shot stopper Hussein Abel in both domestic and international campaigns this season.

The intensified search follows worrying news from Morocco confirming that first choice goalkeeper Yakoub Suleiman has been ruled out for three months as he undergoes treatment for an injury sustained while on duty.

Initial medical examinations determined that surgery was not necessary, yet doctors recommended a lengthy rest period to ensure full recovery, keeping him out of competition until early April.

Simba face an additional setback as goalkeeper Moussa Camara is also not fully fit, with the club medical team still monitoring his ongoing rehabilitation program.

With two senior keepers temporarily unavailable, the responsibility has fallen heavily on young Abel, whose growing confidence has impressed supporters but who now needs immediate backup to ease the pressure during a demanding run of fixtures.

The Msimbazi Street giants are competing simultaneously in the Tanzania Mainland Premier League, the CRDB Federation Cup and the prestigious Caf Champions’ League group stage.

Their next continental assignment will take place on January 23 against powerhouse Esperance of Tunisia at the Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi in Rades, a clash that requires composure, squad depth and experience in goal.

Club insiders reveal that the scouting department and technical panel have already begun assessing several goalkeeping options, focusing on availability, match readiness and quick adaptability to Simba’s tactical structure.

The club is keen to secure a reliable figure who can provide competition, guidance and security between the posts while Suleiman and Camara complete their recoveries. Meanwhile, Simba continue preparations under new South African head coach Steve Berker as the team gears up for the Mapinduzi Cup in Zanzibar.

The Reds of Msimbazi will step onto the pitch tomorrow night at 8.15 pm to face Mwembe Makumbi at the New Amaan Complex, where supporters expect a spirited performance and a strong statement of intent for the year ahead.