Govt refutes claims it plans to introduce new communication regulations.
Wednesday July 19 2017
Dar es Salaam. The ministry of Home Affairs has refuted reports circulated on social media that it was expected to start using new communications regulations.
A statement signed by the ministry’s acting head of communications Ms Christina Mwangosi warned people, who are disseminating the information.
“The ministry will take stern measures against those involved in creating and disseminating false information through social media,” read a statement in part.