Govt renews resolve to attract investors and expand job creation

Dar es Salaam. The government has reaffirmed its resolve to draw more investors by enhancing the business climate through upgraded infrastructure and consistent support in tackling operational hurdles.

The aim is to spur employment, raise national revenue, and accelerate the growth of a competitive industrial economy.

Industry and Trade Minister Judith Kapinga delivered the remarks on Friday December 12, 2025 during a tour of the Goodwill and KEDA factories in Mkuranga District, Coast Region.





She was accompanied by Mkuranga District Commissioner Khadija Nasri Ali, Industrial Development Director Juma Mwambapa, the Assistant Regional Administrative Secretary for Industrial and Trade Investment, and representatives from Tanzania Bureau of Statistics (TBS), Fair Competition Commission (FCC), Business Registration and Licensing Agency (BRELA), Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TANTRADE), Tanzania Industrial Research and Development Organisation (TIRDO), and Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA).

Minister Kapinga said the visit sought to review production processes, hear challenges facing the factories, and pinpoint areas where the government could intervene.

She praised both factories for sourcing raw materials locally and producing high-quality “Made in Tanzania” goods for international markets, including the United States and Italy.

"I commend the factories for their notable role in job creation. Goodwill Factory employs 1,600 workers directly, while KEDA offers 5,000 direct jobs and 40,000 indirect jobs, a major contribution towards the government’s target of creating eight million jobs," she said.

Mkuranga District Commissioner Khadija Ali reiterated the district’s commitment to nurturing a favourable investment environment, stressing that Tanzania remains a secure and attractive destination for investors.

Goodwill Factory General Manager Eric Jiang and KEDA Deputy CEO Wayne Zhong expressed appreciation to the government for its ongoing support.

Jiang noted that government cooperation motivates investors to choose Tanzania as a reliable and enabling investment hub.

"We have managed to generate jobs both directly and indirectly through our factories, and we also obtain raw materials locally," he said.

Speaking on behalf of workers, KEDA and Goodwill’s Jelly Marandu and John Chimwejo urged public and private institutions to continue backing the factories, saying their growth boosts youth employment and strengthens local and national economies.