Mhagama remembered for her dedication as condolences pour in

Dar es Salaam. Veteran politician and long-serving minister, Jenista Mhagama, has passed away, leaving behind a legacy as a pioneering woman who rose from a career in teaching to hold ministerial positions across different government phases.

Mhagama, born on June 23, 1967, died on December 11, 2025, just over a month after being sworn in for another term as Member of Parliament (MP) for Peramiho (CCM), a seat she first won in 2005.

Speaker of Parliament Mussa Azzan Zungu announced her death through a statement issued by his office, expressing deep sorrow and extending condolences to her family, relatives, and constituents.

“With great sadness, I announce the passing of the MP for Peramiho, Jenista Joakim Mhagama, which occurred today, December 11, 2025, in Dodoma. I extend my condolences to all honourable MPs, the family of the deceased, relatives, and the people of Peramiho. May God grant you strength and patience during this difficult time,” the Speaker’s statement read. The statement added that Parliament, in collaboration with the family, is making funeral arrangements, and further updates will be shared with the public.

A life of public service

Mhagama’s journey in public service began not in politics, but in the classroom as a teacher, a career that laid the foundation for her leadership, patience and community service.

She served as a secondary school teacher and later as a project coordinator at the Vocational Education and Training Authority (VETA) in Ruvuma between 1997 and 2000. She also taught at Songea Girls’ Secondary School and served as Vice Principal of Korogwe Teachers’ College. Additionally, she was Head of the College of Community Development at different times.

Political career

After her teaching career, Mhagama entered politics, serving for over two decades as an MP and being appointed minister in various portfolios.

In 2000, at the age of 33, she contested and won a special-seat parliamentary position in her home region of Ruvuma. In 2005, she successfully contested the Peramiho constituency, defeating the late Prof Simon Mbilinyi in CCM primaries. From 2005 until her death in 2025, Mhagama served as MP for Peramiho, winning every internal and general election, thus representing the constituency for 20 years. During President Jakaya Kikwete’s second term, she was appointed Deputy Minister for Education and Vocational Training from January 2014 to 2015, before being promoted to Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Policy, Parliament, Labour, Youth and Persons with Disabilities).

Under President John Magufuli, she continued in the Cabinet, serving in different capacities, including Minister of State in the President’s Office (Public Service and Good Governance). In August 2024, President Samia Suluhu Hassan appointed her Minister for Health, succeeding Ummy Mwalimu.

In the new Cabinet announced on November 17, 2025, Mhagama’s name was not included, marking the end of her ministerial tenure. Her name remains among the notable politicians recognised for advancing women’s participation in politics, her influence in Parliament, and policy leadership affecting the lives of many Tanzanians.





Condolences pour in

President Hassan expressed her grief on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “I received with sadness the news of the passing of MP for Peramiho, Jenista Joakim Mhagama. I extend my condolences to the Speaker of Parliament, the people of Peramiho, her family, relatives, and friends. For 38 years, Mhagama was a dedicated CCM member, youth leader, women’s leader, minister, and advisor to many in politics and life. May God grant her eternal peace.” Former ACT Wazalendo leader and ex-MP for Kigoma Urban, Zitto Kabwe, said: “I worked with her in Parliament from 2005 to 2020, though Mhagama entered in 2000. We chaired and supported each other in standing committees. May God rest her soul in peace; I am deeply saddened. I also extend my condolences to the people of Peramiho.”

Kasulu Urban MP, Joyce Ndalichako, a close friend, described Mhagama as hardworking and compassionate. “She was a people’s person, always willing to help. May God grant her eternal rest. I was saddened to hear of her passing this morning,” she said.

President of the Medical Association of Tanzania (MAT), Dr Mugisha Nkoronko, said Mhagama was a responsive leader, particularly during her tenure as Health Minister, coordinating efforts against Mpox and Marburg outbreaks.