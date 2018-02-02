VIDEO: Kingunge was visionary: Msekwa
Dar es Salaam. Former National Assembly Speaker Pius Msekwa has paid tribute to the fallen doyen of Tanzanian politics, Mzee Kingunge Ngombale-Mwiru, 87, saying he was a committed leader who worked diligently to deliver the goods to the public.
Mr Msekwa, formerly CCM secretary general, who worked with Mzee Ngombale-Mwiru, for more than 30 years, told The Citizen, on Friday, February 2, here: “He was visionary and contributed immensely to the establishment of CCM. I was shocked to receive information of his death. I knew he had been bitten by a dog, but I hoped he would be treated and recover soon. I thought it wouldn’t be life-threatening.”