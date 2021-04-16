Lipumba has insulted Ukawa, says Lissu

Dar es Salaam. Chadema Chief lawyer Tundu Lissu has said the Coalition for Defenders Constitution (Ukawa) considers CUF faction led by embattled Chairman Prof Ibrahim Lipumba as a political enemy.

Addressing a press conference at Chadema headquarters on Monday, Mr Lissu said Prof Lipumba has insulted the coalition after playing important role in forming the coalition and welcoming former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa to vie for Presidency in the 2015 general elections.

"We will fight the faction, the same way we attack CCM because Prof Lipumba insulted us the same way Juda Iscariot insulted Jesus Christ," he said.

Speaking about party leaders detained in Mbamba Bay, Mr Lissu who is also the Singida East MP and Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) President said Chadema Secretary General Dr Vincent Mashinji and co-leaders have been freed on police bond.

He said they were required to report to a government authority tomorrow but they were not yet sure whether is the regional commissioner or the district commissioner’s office.