Lissu to be transferred to Europe for further treatment

Mr Lissu, who is also the President of the Tanganyika Law Society, the Opposition Chief Whip in Parliament and Chadema’s Chief Legal Counsel was shot multiple times on September 7 in Dodoma outside his house. He was airlifted to Nairobi for further treatment the same day after receiving first aid at Dodoma Regional Hospital.

Dar es Salaam. The Singida East MP Tundu Lissu will be transferred to Europe later this week for further treatment for the injuries he sustained in an attempted assassination last September.

Chadema national chairman Freeman Mbowe told reporters yesterday that Lissu’s condition has greatly improved after being admitted at the Nairobi Hospital for the last three months.

In Europe the firebrand lawyer cum politician is expected to enter a new phase of treatment that would enable him to heal, Mr Mbowe said. He declined to name the European country where Lissu would be taken for what he called ‘security reasons’

“More than $350, 000 has been used so far in ensuring Mr Lissu’s recovery. We will make sure we work with Tanzanians and other good Samaritans in making sure that Mr Lissu is completely healed,” said Mr Mbowe.

Mr Lissu, who is also the President of the Tanganyika Law Society, the Opposition Chief Whip in Parliament and Chadema’s Chief Legal Counsel was shot multiple times on September 7 in Dodoma outside his house. He was airlifted to Nairobi for further treatment the same day after receiving first aid at Dodoma Regional Hospital.

The man came into the public limelight in the early 2000’s for speaking ‘truth to power’ especially in as far as the rot in the gold mining sector was concerned. He was then an environmental lawyer and an activist.

Advertisement

About 32 bullets were sprayed on his black Toyota SUV by gunmen who were aboard a white Nissan SUV that had trailed the MP from parliament grounds where he had been attending the morning session. No one has been arrested following the attack.