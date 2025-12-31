Samia pledges inclusive talks on reconciliation commission as 2026 starts

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has pledged to work with all stakeholders in the formation of the planned reconciliation commission, announcing that the government has begun preparations as 2026 starts.

The move is aimed at strengthening unity and healing divisions following the political and social tensions witnessed in 2025, including the deadly election-related violence in parts of the country during October 2025.

Speaking during her end-of-year national address delivered from Tunguu, Zanzibar, on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, President Hassan said the process of forming the commission would be inclusive, consultative and transparent, involving key stakeholders from across the country.

“As we enter the year 2026, the government has already started taking steps to establish a reconciliation commission. We will engage stakeholders to agree on the structure of the commission, the nature of its members, their responsibilities and the duration of their work,” she said.

The President said the decision was informed by the need to preserve national unity following a year that tested the country’s social and political cohesion.

She acknowledged that the period leading up to October had been difficult, calling for patience, maturity and patriotism from citizens.

“During the year, especially in October, we went through challenging moments that required patience, unity and a strong sense of patriotism. I sincerely thank our security organs and all Tanzanians for safeguarding peace and ensuring stability during that time,” she said.

She stressed that unity remained the foundation of Tanzania’s progress, warning against allowing political or ideological differences to undermine the country’s stability.

“Our diversity should never be allowed to divide us. Differences of opinion are part of democracy, but they must not be used to derail our shared national goals,” she said.

Beyond the political landscape, President Hassan said 2025 had been a year of notable economic progress despite global and domestic challenges. She reported that Tanzania’s economy grew by 5.8 per cent, up from 5.2 per cent in 2024, while inflation remained contained at an average of 3.4 per cent.

She attributed the performance to sustained investment in infrastructure and strong contributions from key sectors including agriculture, mining, construction, financial services and tourism.

According to the President, foreign exchange reserves had risen to $6.6 billion, sufficient to cover more than five months of imports, while public debt remained sustainable due to deliberate efforts to restructure high-interest loans and improve debt management.

“Our economy has continued to show resilience, supported by sound fiscal and monetary policies. These efforts have helped stabilise prices and create a more predictable environment for investment and growth,” she said.

The President also addressed the impact of climate-related challenges during the year, noting that prolonged dry spells between May and October had led to water shortages in several areas, particularly in Dar es Salaam.

She said the government responded by redirecting water from available sources, rehabilitating non-functional boreholes and accelerating strategic projects such as the Kidunda Dam and the second phase of the Kimbiji water project.

At the same time, she expressed condolences to families affected by floods and strong winds that struck parts of the country towards the end of the year, calling on disaster management committees to strengthen preparedness and response efforts.

“We must continue to build resilience to climate-related shocks while ensuring that our citizens are protected from their impacts,” she said.

President Hassan also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to implementing its development agenda, including the ruling party’s election manifesto. She said progress on the 100-day commitments would be communicated to the public in February 2026.

She further noted that Tanzania would continue to play an active role on the regional and international stage, strengthening cooperation within the East African Community, SADC, the African Union, the United Nations and other multilateral platforms. She said economic diplomacy would remain a key tool for attracting investment, expanding trade and promoting sustainable development.

While concluding her address, President Hassan called on Tanzanians to enter the new year with unity, discipline and a shared sense of purpose.