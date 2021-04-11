Magufuli mourns veteran politician Kingunge Ngombale-Mwiru

Mr Kingunge died at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) where he had been admitted to over a month ago after he was attacked by his dogs at his home on December 22.

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has today sent his condolences to the family of veteran politician Kingunge Ngombale-Mwiru, who passed away early Friday morning.

According to a statement, the deceased died at around 4.30am on Friday, February 2 while undergoing treatment.

President Magufuli said that the nation has lost an important person whose contribution in the fight for the country’s independence and even after independence will be felt and remembered.

He said Ngombale-Mwiru’s contribution as a member of the Tanganyika African National Union (TANU) and later Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) leave a rich legacy that will be remembered and cherished for many years to come.

“Kigunge has contributed a lot for this nation. We will never forget what he did for this country. We will remember his good deeds and most specifically his fight for the interests of the nation, particularly in maintaining peace and unity,” he said.

In view of this death, President Magufuli has sent his condolences to the family, members of CCM as well as other well wishes and prays for them to exercise vigilance during this difficult time.