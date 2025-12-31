Abigail Chams, Harmonize and Hevi put Tanzania on Rolling Stone’s Afropop map

As Afropop continues its steady rise as a global sound, Tanzanian artistes are increasingly stepping into spaces once dominated by Western and Southern Africa.

Rolling Stone’s 2025 Afropop list reflects this shift, highlighting Tanzanian musicians not as side notes, but as contributors to the genre’s evolving emotional and sonic language.

Two entries in particular stand out, not only for their musical quality but also for what they signal about Tanzania’s growing influence within contemporary Afropop.

Ranked at number 28, “Me Too” brings together singer-songwriter Abigail Chams and Bongo Flava star Harmonize in a collaboration defined by intimacy and balance.

While the pair have worked together before, this track captures a rare ease, two artistes meeting in the middle, emotionally and musically.

Chams approaches the song with bold self-assurance, framing love through honesty rather than hesitation.

Harmonize responds with measured maturity, allowing the song’s vulnerability to breathe. The result is a romantic exchange that feels modern, sincere and unforced.

The timing is significant. At just 22, Chams is already making history, having earned a BET Award nomination for Best New International Act as the first East African woman to do so.

“Me Too” arrives not as a tentative step, but as confirmation of her expanding global footprint.

Further down the list, Tanzanian newcomer Hevi earns her spot with “My Rider”, a soft, emotionally driven track that embraces tenderness over theatrics.

Drawing from East African R&B and lightly infused with amapiano rhythms, the song reflects a sound that feels both regional and contemporary.

What elevates “My Rider” is Hevi’s vocal delivery, warm, soulful and unguarded.

It is a love song that invites listeners into its mood rather than demanding attention, making it a natural fit for romantic playlists.

As a first major entry into the Afropop conversation, the track signals promise and patience, suggesting an artist more interested in longevity than instant noise.

Together, Abigail Chams, Harmonize and Hevi represent different generations and approaches, yet they share a common thread: clarity of voice.