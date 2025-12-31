Most anticipated movies of 2026: Blockbusters and big returns

Cinema fans have much to look forward to in 2026, with a mix of long-awaited sequels, franchise continuations, and daring new adaptations set to hit theatres.

Here’s a look at some of the most anticipated films of 2026.

Avengers: Doomsday, the Marvel Cinematic Universe returns in a monumental crossover event. Featuring the new Avengers lineup from Thunderbolts, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four, this epic promises a generational spectacle that will redefine superhero cinema.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Tom Holland swings back into action in a neighbourhood-focused adventure. Fans can expect the return of beloved characters such as the Punisher and Hulk, along with fresh surprises, making this a must-see for Marvel enthusiasts.

The Odyssey, Christopher Nolan brings Homer’s epic to the big screen with a star-studded cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Anne Hathaway. This ambitious adaptation promises to be a cinematic marvel.

Dune: Part Three, Denis Villeneuve continues Frank Herbert’s saga with Messiah, exploring loyalty, zealotry, and the intricate politics of Arrakis. With Villeneuve at the helm and a proven ensemble cast, expectations are sky-high for this continuation.

Toy Story 5, Pixar revisits Andy’s beloved toys for another heartwarming adventure. Continuing a franchise that has defined animated storytelling for decades, the latest instalment promises to deliver the emotional depth and charm fans have come to expect.

The Devil Wears Prada 2, Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt reunite for a legacy sequel, exploring the world of fashion and high-stakes drama with the same wit and style as the original.

Project Hail Mary, Ryan Gosling stars in this sci-fi adventure, adapted from Andy Weir’s novel, as a man who awakens on an interstellar spacecraft with no memory and must save Earth from a catastrophic threat.

Supergirl , DC fans finally get a stand-alone Supergirl movie, based on the acclaimed Woman of Tomorrow storyline. Expect cosmic adventure, compelling character arcs, and a powerful superhero tale.

Scary Movie 6, the horror-comedy franchise returns with Anna Faris and Regina Hall reprising their iconic roles. With 13 years of modern horror to parody, this instalment promises laughs for both new and long-time fans.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, set decades after the original 2002 horror film, this sequel sees Nia DaCosta directing, with Cillian Murphy producing and potentially making a surprise cameo. Horror fans are in for a chilling return.

The Sheep Detective, Hugh Jackman stars in this whimsical comedy about a shepherd whose sheep secretly discuss the murder mysteries he reads them at bedtime. Nicholas Braun and Conleth Hill co-star in this quirky and charming tale.

Mortal Kombat 2, following the 2021 reboot, the sequel brings back Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Mehcad Brooks, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Tadanobu Asano, with Karl Urban joining as Johnny Cage. Expect high-octane, R-rated fighting action.

Moana (Live-Action), Disney’s live-action remake stars Catherine Laga’aia as Moana, with Dwayne Johnson returning as Maui. Directed by Tony Award winner Thomas Kail, this adaptation promises adventure, music, and breathtaking visuals.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping , set 24 years before Katniss, this prequel follows young Haymitch Abernathy, the second victor from District 12, exploring his journey to victory and the aftermath of his family’s tragic fate.

2026 is shaping up to be a landmark year for cinema, blending nostalgia with innovation, spectacle with heart, and familiar franchises with fresh narratives.