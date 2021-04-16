Plans afoot to set up bureau in bid to boost Tanzania tourism

He said big conferences like the World Economic Forum, the African Union Summit and others can increase the number of tourist if the country wins the tender to host them.

The government plans to introduce the National Convention Bureau to boost tourism. Arusha International Conference Centre board chairman Ladislaus Komba told a seminar here yesterday that many countries had raised their tourism performance through international meetings which their participants are tourists automatically.

He named Rwanda, Kenya, and South Africa whose tourism blossomed through international conferences.

AICC and the Tanzania Tourist Board have been given the task to ensure the programme starts.