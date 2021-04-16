President Magufuli opens the 41 edition of Dar trade fair

Over 500 companies from 30 countries across the country are attending DITF. The President commends participants especially those from foreign countries for attending the trade fair.

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli launches the 41st edition of the Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair at the Mwalimu JK Nyerere Trade Fair Grounds.

President Magufuli urge the participants from foreign countries to weigh the possibility of investing in industries in Tanzania.

“We (the government) are working hard to address various challenges, which were encountering investors, such as unreliable power,” said Dr Magufuli.