Public leaders continue to submit wealth declaration forms on Sunday

Dar es Salaam. Public leaders have continued to submit wealth declaration forms on Sunday December 31 to beat the deadline.

Sunday is the deadline and President John Magufuli warned last week that those failing to declare their assets and liabilities to the Public Leaders Ethics Secretariat would be disciplined.

There were long queues on Friday and Saturday after President Magufuli vowed to punish all public leaders, who would not beat the December 31 deadline.

The Secretariat then decided to open its offices at the weekend to enable those, who had not yet submitted their declaration forms to do so.

On Sunday The Citizen observed a number of public leaders and representatives of others still flocking to Secretariat’s office in the city centre.

Officials of the Secretariat said the offices would be open until 4pm. The process to review the forms would start on January 2.

Advertisement

Mr Saidi Mawangwa, who is the councillor of Makukwe Ward in Newala District, Mtwara Region, was one of the leaders, who submitted wealth declaration forms on Sunday.

He said had decided to submit the forms in Dar es Salaam despite the fact that the Secretariat had offices in Mtwara because he had been in the city for some time following up some matters.

“I have been in Dar es Salaam for two months and I have, therefore, taken this opportunity to declare my wealth. It is a good practice for it increases transparency and accountability,” he said.