RC unveils investment prospects

Kigoma. The regional commissioner, Mr Emanuel Maganga, has said there is no reason for Kigoma to lag behind in development because it has more economic opportunities in agriculture, livestock, business, transport and tourism than other regions in the country.

He was speaking to traders about investment during a discussion organised by the Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Commerce in cooperation with Tanzania Best Institution recently.

He said since there was power supply and a reliable market for products, investors should act as catalysts for job creation and investment by starting medium and small-scale industries.

“Coast Region has 86 big industries and 200 medium sized industries. What makes us fail in Kigoma, while we have a lot of opportunities for investment? We need to mobilise one another so that we can start with a few processing industries in the agricultural sector,” said Mr Maganga.

He said Kigoma had reliable markets in eastern DRC, Burundi and Zambia. “So, we have many investment opportunities and we, as government, will ensure that you do your businesses in a good and safe environment,” he explained.

For her part, Tanzania Best officer for projects Asha Mbuguro said her institution had been supporting the private sector to carry out studies on starting businesses and profitable investment, including advising the government to improve a business environment.

A moderator from the business faculty of the University of Dar es Salaam, Dr Goodluck Urassa, reminded investors the importance of using the central railway line by transporting products to neighbouring countries of Burundi and the DRC, which depended on Kigoma to get industrial and food products.