Rwandan President Kagame jets in Dar

Sunday January 14 2018
Kagame pic

Tanzanian President John Magufuli receives his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame at the Julius Nyerere Internatioanl Airport in Dar es Salaam today, January 14. Mr Kagame is in the country for a one day’s working visit. PHOTOISTATE HOUSE

Summary

At the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) in Dar es Salaam President Kagame was received by his host President John Magufuli.

Dar es Salaam. Rwandan President Paul Kagame has arrived in Tanzania, today January 14, for a one day working visit.

Kagame’s plane touched the JNIA’s runaway, at 10am. Upon disembarking he was treated to traditional dance performance by cultural troupes.

The two presidents then headed to the State House for talks.

This is President Kagame’s third visit in Tanzania in the last two years.

 

