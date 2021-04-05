Salary body shocks Kenya state officers
Monday July 10 2017
Summary
The Salaries and Remuneration Commission has laid out a new plan that seeks to check the ballooning public wage bill.
In the proposed structure outlined on Monday in Nairobi, State officers will lose some of their fat allowances and take pay cuts at all levels.
The president and his deputy are among officers whose salaries have been slashed in the new structure that will be in effect from September 2017 to 2022.