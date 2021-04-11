Shein orders DCs to focus on industrialisation drive

Zanzibar. Zanzibar President and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council Dr Ali Mohammed Shein has ordered all district commissioners (DCs) to ensure that each district has a big industrial investment.

He said the move would help boost economic growth of the Island and create more jobs for the youth.

Dr Shein made the call yesterday during an official opening of a seminar on Small and Medium Entreprises Development (Smida) held at the old house of representative hall, Mnazi Mmoja, in Unguja West.

He said Zanzibar is one the countries that face youth unemployment problems.

“The only solution of unemployment is to establish more industries, which will help improve economic productivity,” he said.

He said each DC should embrace the industrialisation philosophy in their areas, stressing that it would automatically create more employment opportunities.

According to a research conducted in 2014, half of the youth in Zanzibar are unemployed due to lack of vibrant economic activities.

“I have already authorised the establishment of five large industries that will be built in Zanzibar and my expectations is that these new investments will lead to establishment of many industries,” Dr Shein said.

Statistics shows that Zanzibar population is currently at 1.5 million people, the rate which is high when compared to that of 1965 when the population was just one fifth of the current number.

“If we want to go parallel with an increased population, it is important to have apt plans and diversify the economy. This includes establishing as many industries as possible because they will create more jobs,” he said.

Zanzibar has come up with a raft of strategies to ensure that huge numbers of unemployed youth are empowered through small loans for starting income generating activities, Dr Shein said.

President Dr. Shein said between 2014 and 2017 his government spent Sh2.5 billion for loans to small entrepreneurs and cooperative groups with a view to expanding or establishing their own economic activities.

He said apart from the loans, the government through the empowerment department has offered training on entrepreneurship to 900 young people.

Zanzibar’s minister for Trade, Commerce and Marketing Amina Salum Ali said the government through his ministry has introduced the rural Small Industrial Development Agency (Smida), which is promoting the establishment and growth of the industries.