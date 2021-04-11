Advertisement

Six policemen held over student’s killing

Sunday February 18 2018
Akwilina Akweline

Dar es Salaam. Police are holding six policemen with connection to the killing of a National Institute of Transport (NIT) student Akwilina Akweline.

This was revealed by Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander Mr Lazaro Mambosasa, during a Press Conference held on Sunday February 18.

Mambosasa also revealed that police are investigating 40 other policemen in connection to the incident.

The first-year university student, whose name and photo has circulated on social media, was reportedly hit by a bullet while on a bus on Friday.

