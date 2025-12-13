2025 in Tanzania: A year of cultural milestones and global recognition

Despite how the year ends, Tanzania’s creative industry has always pulsed with energy, imagination, and cultural pride.

2025 marked another year when the country’s talent not only captured national attention but also commanded global recognition. From music and fashion to pageantry and celebrity culture, Tanzanian creatives proved that local talent can achieve global relevance without losing its cultural essence.

A star-studded beginning: Trace Music Awards in Zanzibar

The year kicked off with a continental spotlight as Zanzibar hosted the prestigious Trace Music Awards on February 26, transforming the island into the epicentre of African music culture. The event brought together top artists from across the continent, celebrating the diversity and vibrancy of Afro-urban sounds, spanning Afrobeats, Bongo Flava, amapiano, and hip-hop.

Tanzania shone brightly on home soil. Diamond Platnumz reaffirmed his international appeal by winning Best Global African Artist, triumphing over stiff competition from stars such as Burna Boy and Asake, cementing his status as one of Africa’s most influential performers.

Zuchu received the Zanzibar Award for her growing impact on the country’s music scene, while Nandy was crowned Best Tanzanian Artist, celebrating her consistent chart success and artistic influence.

The awards also honoured talent from across Africa, with artists like Rema and Tyla picking up major wins, reflecting the event’s truly continental scope. Zanzibar’s staging of the Trace Awards showcased breathtaking performances while solidifying East Africa’s rising influence in the global music landscape.

A year without Miss Tanzania but a global stage for beauty queens

Although there was no Miss Tanzania pageant in 2025 and Tanzania did not participate in Miss World, the country’s presence in international pageantry remained strong. Tanzanian beauty queens carried the national flag with pride and made remarkable impressions abroad.

Crowned at a vibrant national final in Dar es Salaam, Beatrice Alex represented Tanzania at Miss Grand International 2025 in Thailand, standing out among dozens of contestants with her confidence, elegance, and cultural authenticity. Tanzanian representatives advanced into top segments of the competition, showcasing the nation’s beauty, discipline, and rich cultural identity on a global platform.

On August 23, Naisae Yona was crowned Miss Universe Tanzania 2025. Her advocacy for women’s economic empowerment, community work, and intellectual depth made her one of the year’s most celebrated cultural figures.

At the Miss Universe 2025 finale in Thailand, Naisae captivated global audiences, highlighting Tanzanian culture and modern womanhood.

Together, Beatrice Alex and Naisae Yona demonstrated that even without participation in some of the world’s biggest pageants, Tanzania’s beauty queens continued to shine internationally, showcasing the nation’s cultural richness, ambition, and global relevance.

Celebrity weddings that captured the nation

Tanzania’s celebrity culture flourished in 2025 with weddings that dominated social media timelines.

In February, former Yanga SC midfielder Stéphane Aziz Ki married model and entrepreneur Hamisa Mobetto in a multi-day celebration blending tradition with modern luxury. From the dowry event to the Nikah at Nnuur Mosque and a glittering reception at SuperDome, the wedding captivated fans nationwide.

April brought a cross-cultural union as Bongo Flava star Juma Jux wed Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo. Celebrations in Dar es Salaam and Lagos showcased African glamour at its finest, with celebrity guests, trending fashion moments, and extravagant set-ups.

In March, viral photos of Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu in Islamic wedding attire fuelled rumours of a private Nikah. Though the couple offered little confirmation, the visuals dominated continental gossip pages.

Harmonize reinvents himself

May marked a dramatic shift for Harmonize, as all artistes under his label Konde Music Worldwide, including long-time signee Ibraah departed. Free from label pressures, Harmonize rebuilt his sound, explored deeper themes, and emerged with renewed creativity, proving resilience can be a platform for innovation.





Abby Chams makes BET history

On May 8, Abby Chams became the first solo female artist from East Africa nominated for BET’s Best New International Act. Her participation in the June 9 ceremony inspired young East African creatives and signalled growing global acceptance of Tanzanian music.





Diamond Platnumz at Paris Fashion Week

June saw Diamond Platnumz walk the runway for Adidas Originals × Willy Chavarria SS26 at Paris Fashion Week. His confident performance and fusion of African and global streetwear influences, positioned him as a multi-talented creative force straddling music, fashion, and cultural branding.





Rayvanny breaks records in India

In August, Rayvanny released “Oh Mama! Tetema” featuring Indian superstar Nora Fatehi. The track went eight times gold in India, making Rayvanny the first Tanzanian and African, artiste to earn such certification. It was a major cultural crossover moment, highlighting Bongo Flava’s worldwide appeal.





Stadium moments: Zuchu, Mbosso deliver iconic performances

Zuchu electrified the CHAN 2024 closing ceremony in Nairobi, sharing the stage with Eddy Kenzo and Savara. Later in the year, she headlined Yanga Day, where her dynamic performance and elaborate production earned her the distinction of being the highest-paid performer in the event’s history, a milestone for female artists in Tanzania.

Meanwhile, Mbosso captivated crowds at Simba Day, thrilling fans with his choreography, vocals, and stage presence. Media outlets hailed his performance as one of the best in the history of the event, cementing his status as one of the country’s top entertainers.





Bongo Flava earns Grammy Consideration

In October, Tanzanian artists including AY, Harmonize, Abby Chams, and Fid Q submitted tracks for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. AY’s “Simuoni”, Harmonize’s “Me Too”, and Fid Q’s collaborations demonstrated technical excellence and genre innovation, placing Tanzania firmly on the international music radar.