93 people win tricycles in ‘SportPesa’ promo

Dar es Salaam. SportPesa has called upon Tanzanians to place their bets and stand the chance to win ‘Tvs King Deluxe’ ‘Bajaj-type’ tricycles in the remaining seven days to the end of the promotional campaign.

The leading bookmakers SportPesa have continued to change Tanzanians’ lives for the better through their ‘Win with the SportPesa Promotion’ whereby every winner happily drives away in a brand new ‘Tvs King Deluxe,’ alias ‘Bajaj.’ The 100-day business promotion program was officially launched in Dar es Salaam on October 25 last year, thus creating chances for Tanzanians to win a ‘Bajaj’ each day.

So far, 93 winners have already benefited from the top daily prize.SportPesa’s director of administration and compliance, Tarimba Abbas, passionately thanked Tanzanians for the positive response to the promotion and confidently asserted that the company has continued to gain trust and popularity day after day.

“We are getting winners from different corners of Tanzania – and we always make sure that their prize reaches every one of them at our own expense,” said Tarimba.

Changing lives

Tarimba went on to reveal that the company is more than delighted to see how it is playing a major role in improving people’s incomes – and, thereby, changing their lives for the better.

Advertisement

“The most encouraging part of this promotion is how the company has been able to boost people’s incomes. So far, the lives of 93 Tanzanians have already changed for the better – and, in another seven days to come, 100 Tanzanians will have become SportPesa’s direct beneficiaries in total,” said Tarimba.