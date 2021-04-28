Stars end Cosafa Cup agony

Dar es Salaam. Taifa Stars qualified for the Cosafa Cup semi-finals for the first time with a 1-0 win over defending champions South Africa in Johannesburg yesterday.

A 17th minute goal by Elias Maguli is all Salum Mayanga’s men needed to silence the hosts at Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

Maguli beat the hosts’ goalkeeper Boalefa Pule with a tricky shot to give his team their first win over South Africa.

Stars created the first chance after six minutes but Thomas Ulimwengu could only head wide from a deep delivery, before a sizzling shot by striker Liam Jordan of the hosts forced a brave save from Manula.

The second half began with Stars on the front foot as they looked to extend their lead, Maguli and Ramadhani trying their luck from range, but to no avail. Bafana then upped the tempo as they went in search of an equaliser, Riyaad Norodien whipping in a free-kick which was cleared by the Tanzanian defence before Jamie Webber’s through-ball failed to find a teammate minutes later.

Stars held on until the final whistle to take the win, as Bafana lost at home for the second match in a row following their friendly loss to Zambia last month.

Meanwhile, the controversy surrounding the general election of Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) may be cleared tomorrow when the federation’s executive committee meets.

The electoral committee members, who are divided over the fate of aspirants whose integrity is in question, failed to reach a consensus over the matter yesterday.

This forced the committee chairman, Revocatus Kuuli, to ask the national soccer governing body’s executive committee to step in.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Kuuli admitted that the electoral committee were still sharply divided over the fate incumbent TFF president, Jamal Malinzi.

Malinzi, who is in detention allegedly for corruption, is seeking re-election, but could not show up for screening of aspirants at the federation’s headquarters last week. His absence automatically rules him out of the race for the TFF presidency.

Kuuli, who is a lawyer, said that it was unfortunate that the committee members had not been able to reach a consensus over the matter.

“My decision to ask the TFF for intervention stems from the fact that we are still divided over the fate of Malinzi,” he said.

“I am optimistic TFF will work on the matter and clear the controversy surrounding it,” he said.

When contacted for comment on the matter later yesterday, acting TFF acting secretary general, Salum Madadi confirmed that they had received a letter from the electoral committee asking them to step in.

“If all goes well, the TFF executive committee will meet on Tuesday (tomorrow),” he said.