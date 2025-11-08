EAC roaming policy slashes cross-border call costs for Tanzanians

Dar es Salaam. The implementation of a harmonised regional roaming policy by the East African Community (EAC) has significantly reduced the cost of cross-border communication, making it much cheaper for Tanzanians to call within the region.

The latest statistics from the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) in its Communications Statistics Report for July–September 2025 shows that Tanzania’s international voice traffic recorded a mixed performance during the quarter ending September 2025, with outbound calls falling by eight percent, while inbound traffic rose by nine percent.

The report reveals that the cost of calling East African countries has dropped sharply to Sh247.52 per minute, compared with Sh597.40 per minute four years ago.

Meanwhile, calls to the Rest of the World (RoW) rose slightly to Sh2,315.82 per minute, up from Sh2,175.15.

TCRA attributes the decline in regional call tariffs to the EAC’s harmonised roaming framework, which seeks to create a “One Network Area” allowing citizens to communicate across borders at lower costs.

The policy has made regional communication more affordable for individuals, businesses, and travellers, fostering stronger economic and social integration within East Africa.

Despite the drop in outbound international calls, the TCRA Communications Statistics Report for July–September 2025 notes that Tanzania continues to generate more voice traffic to international destinations than it receives from abroad.

This trend highlights the country’s sustained demand for international connectivity, particularly among businesses, travellers, and the diaspora.

The report shows that total voice traffic to and from East Africa (EA), the Southern African Development Community (SADC), and the Rest of the World (RoW) remained robust, reflecting steady engagement between Tanzania and its regional and global partners.

Overall, international outgoing voice traffic fell from 159.4 million minutes in June to 146.2 million minutes in September, while incoming traffic rose from 39.8 million minutes to 43.4 million minutes over the same period.

Breaking down the figures, traffic to East Africa declined from 51.65 million minutes to 46.47 million, while incoming traffic from the region increased to 39.34 million minutes.

Traffic to SADC countries fell from 206,623 minutes to 88,134, and to the Rest of the World, it dropped from 862,176 minutes to 738,282.

Industry analysts suggest the decline in outbound traffic may be partly due to the growing use of internet-based communication platforms such as WhatsApp, Zoom, and Microsoft Teams, which provide cost-effective alternatives to traditional voice calls.

Conversely, the rise in inbound traffic points to growing global interest in Tanzania’s communication networks, driven by the nation’s expanding economy, trade partnerships, and diaspora links.

Commenting on the findings, TCRA director general, Dr Jabir Bakari, said the communications sector continues to demonstrate resilience and growth, playing a key role in advancing Tanzania’s digital transformation and socio-economic development.

“Overall, the quarter’s performance reaffirms the strong momentum toward a more connected, inclusive, and digitally empowered Tanzania,” said Dr Bakari.

“TCRA remains committed to facilitating an enabling environment that supports infrastructure investment, innovation, and the sustainable growth of the communications ecosystem in line with national development priorities and the vision of a digital economy,” he added.

Commenting on the report, Rwandan East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) legislator, Mr Clement Musangabatware, said the reduction in costs reflects a deeper level of regional integration in the communications sector.

He said it indicates that EAC member states are progressively harmonising telecom policies and reducing barriers to cross-border communication.

Furthermore, he said, citizens, businesses, and institutions across the region are beginning to experience the tangible benefits of integration, not only in trade and movement but also in daily life and connectivity.

“Lower call rates across borders mean stronger people-to-people ties, as families, students, and workers can communicate more easily. They also translate into cheaper business communication, which enhances regional trade efficiency and collaboration,” he said.

He added that reduced call rates encourage more frequent communication among East Africans, from students studying within the region to cross-border traders and migrant workers.

According to him, this increased interaction nurtures a shared sense of identity and belonging, crucial to advancing Pan-Africanism and realising the EAC’s vision of “One People, One Destiny.”

He said affordable communication allows businesses to coordinate supply chains, logistics, and customer relations more effectively across borders.

“Small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which form the backbone of the EAC economy, benefit significantly from lower operational costs and improved competitiveness in the regional market,” he stressed.

Lower telecom costs align with the EAC Common Market Protocol, promoting free movement of goods, services, labour, and capital.