Mzize joins Africa’s elite in CAF Goal of the Year Award

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans (Yanga) striker Clement Mzize has been nominated among 13 players shortlisted for the 2025 Goal of the Year Award by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The recognition follows his spectacular long-range strike in the CAF Champions League earlier this year.

The 2025 CAF Awards ceremony will be held on November 19 in Morocco, where Africa’s finest players, coaches, and teams will gather to celebrate outstanding achievements in the game.

Mzize’s inclusion marks a major milestone for Tanzanian football, highlighting his growing impact at the continental level.

The Yanga forward earned the nomination for his stunning equalizer against DR Congo’s TP Mazembe during a CAF Champions League encounter at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in January 2025.

Mzize unleashed a thunderous 30-yard shot that flew past the goalkeeper, sparking wild celebrations as Yanga went on to secure a 3–1 victory.

The memorable strike not only turned the match around but also earned Mzize the CAF Player of the Week accolade for that round of fixtures.

His goal has now been recognized as one of the continent’s most outstanding finishes of the year.

According to CAF, the shortlist was curated by its Technical Panel and features 13 goals scored in CAF competitions between January 6 and October 15, 2025.

The selected goals represent the finest examples of skill, technique, and composure under pressure, reflecting Africa’s football artistry and competitive spirit.

CAF unveiled the nominees through its official platforms, announcing that supporters will once again play a decisive role in determining the winner.

Unlike other categories, the Goal of the Year Award is decided entirely by fan votes, which will account for 100 percent of the final outcome.

Voting officially opened on Thursday, November 6, and will close on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. Fans can cast their votes through a dedicated online hub at https://cafawardsgoty.com/ or via CAF’s official social media channels.

The winner will be announced during the CAF Awards Gala in Morocco, where CAF will honor players, coaches, and teams whose performances defined the year under review.

Besides Mzize, other nominees include Abdellah Ouazane (Morocco), Anas Roshdy (Egypt), Asharaf Tapsoba (Burkina Faso), Barbra Banda (Zambia), Calvin Fely (Madagascar), and Ghizlane Chebbak (Morocco).

Also on the list are Ibrahim Adel (Egypt), Jean-Claude Girumugisha, Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo (South Africa), Oussama Lamlioui (Morocco), Refiloe Jane (South Africa), and Soufiane Bayazid (Algeria).