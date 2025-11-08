Abdulla sworn in as Zanzibar Second Vice President, outlines government direction

Unguja. The President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, has sworn in Hemed Suleiman Abdulla as the Second Vice President of Zanzibar.

Mr Abdulla has been appointed to the position for a second term in the Eighth Phase Government of the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar.

He was first appointed to the post following the November 2020 general election.

At the time, he was the Regional Commissioner for South Pemba before being nominated as a Member of the House of Representatives and subsequently appointed Second Vice President.

This time, however, Mr Abdulla contested and won as a Member of the House of Representatives for Kiwani Constituency.

It should be recalled that the Second Vice President, apart from being the chief adviser and assistant to the President of Zanzibar, also serves as the chief supervisor of government business in the House of Representatives.

Speaking after taking the oath on Saturday, November 8, 2025, Mr Abdulla pledged to continue working with diligence, integrity and dedication, in close cooperation with other leaders under President Mwinyi’s leadership, to ensure that the government’s goals for the second term are fully achieved.

He said the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar is guided by the CCM Election Manifesto, which in the first five-year term was implemented with great success surpassing targets in some sectors by over 150 percent.

According to Mr Abdulla, those achievements demonstrate the impact of Dr Mwinyi’s firm leadership, and in this second term, the government is reorganising to achieve even greater progress.

“This new manifesto carries key priorities aimed at bringing sustainable development to our people, just as we did in the first term,” he said.

He added that the government has prepared specific strategies to ensure that all projects outlined in the manifesto are implemented at high speed, similar to the previous term.

“Our goal is to deliver beyond what is written in the manifesto. Just as we surpassed our targets in the first phase, this time we are determined to work with even greater speed, professionalism, and teamwork to ensure Zanzibar continues to advance,” he stated.

Mr Abdulla highlighted several major development projects currently being implemented, including the Mangapwani Integrated Port Project, which is expected to drive significant economic transformation.

He further noted that the government continues to pursue strategic projects in the aviation sector, including the construction of Terminal IV at Abeid Amani Karume International Airport, as well as the development of Pemba Airport and Kigunda Airport, projects designed to improve air transport services and boost tourism.

“There are many large projects we are closely supervising, and our goal is to ensure they are completed within this second term of the Eighth Phase Government, in line with President Dr Mwinyi’s slogan ‘The future holds greater promise,’” he said.

Furthermore, Mr Abdulla said he received the appointment with gratitude, humility, and joy.

“I thank the President for trusting me once again. This is a great honour and a reflection of the confidence built through the work we did together in the first term. I pledge to maintain, and even increase, my efforts in achieving the goals he has set for this second term,” he said.

He also commended the people of Zanzibar for maintaining peace, unity, and solidarity before, during, and after the elections.

He noted that this calm atmosphere marks a new chapter in Zanzibar’s political history, as past elections were often marred by tension.

“This time, Zanzibaris demonstrated remarkable political maturity and patriotism. We witnessed peaceful and calm elections, a great honour for our country and for President Mwinyi. It is a sign of our growing political and social progress, which must be safeguarded,” he said.

He urged the people of Zanzibar and Tanzania at large to continue preserving peace to enable the nation to prosper and earn global respect.

“Peace is the foundation of everything. When we maintain peace, our economy thrives, our people benefit, and our nation continues to earn dignity worldwide,” he emphasised.