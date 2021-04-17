Tanzania’s Catholic Bishop strongly condemns human rights abuses

Dar es Salaam. Most Reverend Severin Niwe-Mugizi Bishop of Rulenge-Ngara Catholic Diocese on Wednesday, September 27, has strongly condemned ongoing human rights abuses in the country urging security organs to speed up investigations, arrest and prosecute the perpetrators.

He pointed out that the September 7 failed assassination attempt on the life of Chadema leader Tundu Lissu, the killings of people in Coast Region and kidnapping of children in Arusha not only gave Tanzania a bad name but also created an atmosphere of fear and insecurity.

Bishop Niwe-Mugizi issued the condemnation as he addressed participants from Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) during the second civil society national dialogue on new constitution making process held in the city on Wednesday.

“These incidents are against human rights and we must condemn them. I’m saddened by reports of shooting of Tundu Lissu, the killings in Coast Region and kidnapping of children in Arusha,” he said.

He added “We must condemn these incidents which are against human rights and make sure they don’t happen again. Tanzania is a peaceful country.”

Speaking of the new constitution making process in Tanzania, Bishop Niwe-Mugizi stated “I personally believe that President John Magufuli holds good intentions for the country. His government’s efforts to revamp the country's economy must go along with the new constitution making process," he said.

He added, "I once spoke to Dr Magufuli and I advised him about the importance of the new constitution and he was very positive about it. I think he understood and will approve the new constitution making process before he steps down from office.”

He further argued that it will be very unfair if the government will issue legal actions including taking the constitutional stakeholders to court or accusing them of sedition for championing the process.

“I’m ready to be among those who will be found guilty of championing new constitution making process by the government. The new Katiba is a key towards sustainable development in the country,” he said.

Over 80 CSOs sent representatives to the event. Participants urged the government to revive the stalled constitutional making process considering all the monetary, man power and time costs already incurred arguing that it was unfair that the matter should not make the top list of government priorities.

For his part, Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) national coordinator Onesmo Olengurumwa said there was still a need of much emphasis on revitalization of the new constitution making process.

He also urged the constitutional stakeholders to call on the agenda and persuade the government to consider finalizing it.

"Let's not wait until 2019, the time is now to put more pressure on the revitalization of the new constitution making process," he said.

He added "The new constitution is critical to improved efficiency, combating corruption and ensuring public servants were ethical as well as instill the sense of patriotism among citizens.”

In addition, assistant director of Justice Monitoring, Ms Mercy Mrutu, from the Ministry of Constitution and Legal Affairs assured the constitutional stakeholders that the government was aware of the need of the new constitution.

"Even President Magufuli said he was aware of the need to revive the process. So, when the right time comes, the process would be kicked on,” she said.

This is the second civil society national dialogue being held in the city organized by THRDC after the first similar dialogue focused on new constitution making process was held in November last year attended by constitutional stakeholders from CSOs from Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar.