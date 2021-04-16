We’ve started producing old brands of shoes: Bora

Bora Shoes, which was privatised in 1994, has started producing old brands of its products.

After its privatisation, it concentrated on producing slippers.

Yesterday, the company’s marketing officer, Ms Selina Nyambo, told Industry, Trade and Investment minister Charles Mwijage that Bora Shoes had started making all types shoes for occupational, safety and domestic needs.

“We have begun to produce all types of footwear, including the old brands that were produced by the old Bora Shoes.”

She said the company had been receiving orders from the military, police, prisons and immigration for making shoes. According to her, there are at least 6,000 orders from the military and the company is expecting to get more orders.

Pairs of military boots, safety footwear, school shoes, domestic shoes, shoes for nurses and other professionals are sold at between Sh20,000 and 50,000.

Mr Mwijage assured Bora that its domestic market was guaranteed and the government would continue curbing substandard and fake imports. “I am very happy that you have implemented the government directive to revive privatised firms.”

According to him, the government wants jobs to be created and more incomes generated.

“You have to market your quality products vigorously so that many Tanzanians can buy them.”

He also directed the company management look for ways of using local hides.

The company chairman, Mr Rajesh Sajmani, said that after dominating the East African market for slippers for more than a decade, the company was set to increase supply of various types of footwear in the region.

Mr Sajmani also said the company had been exporting 500,000 million slippers annually in East and Central Africa and is negotiating with DR Congo to export shoes.

