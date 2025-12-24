Drivers begin preparations for NRC Arusha grand finale in January

Dar es Salaam. Drivers competing in the National Rally Championship NRC have already begun preparations ahead of the highly anticipated final round, which is now scheduled to take place in January next year in the Arusha region.

The confirmation was made by Arusha Motorsport chairman Goodluk Mariki in an interview with The Citizen yesterday, as excitement builds toward what is expected to be a dramatic conclusion to the 2025 NRC season.

Mariki said the event, dubbed the Arusha Guru Nanak Motor Rally, will serve as the grand finale of the annual calendar and is expected to attract most of the country’s top rally drivers.

Originally scheduled for November 9, the rally was postponed due to unavoidable circumstances, with organizers opting to shift it to January to ensure better preparation and safety conditions.

Drivers have already started their preparations, and we expect strong participation, said Mariki. This is the final round of the championship, and the competition is very tight, so everyone wants to be fully ready.

According to Mariki, organizers are expecting around 15 top drivers to feature in the rally, making it one of the most competitive NRC events of the season.

The rally is expected to draw large crowds to Arusha, a region known for its challenging terrain and strong motorsport following.

The spotlight will firmly be on the championship battle, which remains open heading into the final round.

Currently, Ahmed Huwel, Randeep Singh and Waleed Nahdi are locked in a tense three way contest for the national title.

After four demanding rounds, Huwel of Iringa leads the standings with 105 points, followed by Dar es Salaam based Singh with 88 points, while Nahdi sits third on 80 points.

The trio has dominated the season, producing consistent podium finishes and thrilling performances that have kept fans on edge.

Under NRC regulations, the winner of the final round will collect 30 points, with 25 points awarded to the runner up, and progressively fewer points for subsequent positions.

This points structure ensures that the championship remains mathematically open heading into the Arusha showdown, even though Huwel currently enjoys a commanding advantage. For Huwel, the Guru Nanak Rally presents an opportunity to seal a memorable season.

The experienced driver has already claimed victories in the Morogoro and Arusha NRC rounds this year and needs only to finish the final rally to reclaim the national title he last won in 2007.

His consistent performances throughout the season have earned him a 17 point cushion over Singh, putting him in a strong position heading into the finale.

Huwel’s campaign has also drawn attention for its technical significance, as he competes in a Toyota Yaris Gazoo, a car that symbolizes a shift in Tanzania’s rally landscape.

For years, Subaru and Mitsubishi vehicles have dominated the sport, but Huwel’s success has challenged that long standing tradition.

A victory or even a top five finish in Arusha would not only confirm his championship triumph but also signal a changing era in Tanzanian rallying.

Meanwhile, Singh and Nahdi remain determined to push the title race to the limit. Both drivers are expected to adopt aggressive strategies in Arusha, knowing that a strong result could still tilt the championship in their favor.

As preparations continue and anticipation builds, fans and motorsport enthusiasts are eagerly counting down to January.