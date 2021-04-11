Wishing thee fare well, ‘our’ Ngombale-Mwiru…

The 87-year-old politician was hospitalised for treatment after being attacked by dogs at his residence in the city late last year

Dar es Salaam. Government leaders, politicians and a handful of retired senior leaders have paid tribute to the fallen veteran politician Kingunge Ngombale- Mwiru who died at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) in Dar es Salaam yesterday morning.

The 87-year old politician was hospitalized for treatment after being attacked by dogs at his residence in the city on 22 December last year. According to the chairman of the burial committee, Mr Omary Kimbau, the body of the deceased will be laid to rest at the Kinondoni cemetery in the city on Monday.

In his condolence message to the family, members of the ruling party CCM and Tanzanians in general, President John Magufuli said the nation has lost an important personage who contributed a lot in the fight for the country’s independence from foreign rule.

In a statement released by the directorate of presidential communication, Dr Magufuli said the late Ngombale-Mwiru’s contribution as a member of the Tanganyika African National Union (TANU) – and, later, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) – is a great legacy to be remembered by many.

“Kingunge contributed a lot for this nation. We will never forget what he did for this country. We will remember his good deeds – and, most specifically: his fight in the interest of the nation, particularly in maintaining peace and unity,” the president said.

Another message of condolence was issued by the Speaker of the Parliament, Job Ndugai, who said the late Ngombale-Mwiru was among the MPs who contributed important advice in making hard legislative decisions.

“I have received the sad news with great shock, as the nation has lost a great man who was in the political arena for decades – and held different positions in government.

He worked passionately and tirelessly for this nation,” the Speaker said. Mr Ndugai said he was among politicians who worked closely with the deceased, especially during National Assembly meetings and special constitution-making parliamentary meetings.

Speaking to The Citizen in Dar es Salaam, a former Speaker of Parliament, Mr Pius Msekwa, said the deceased was a committed leader who worked diligently to deliver the goods to Tanzanians.

A former CCM secretary-general, Mr Msekwa worked with Mzee Ngombale-Mwiru, for more than 30 years. He recalls that the deceased played a crucial role in the establishment of the CCM on February 5, 1977 to replace the ‘party of Independence,’ the Tanganyika African National Union (TANU). “I was shocked to receive news of Kingunge’s death.

I knew he had been bitten by a dog at his house; but I hoped he would be treated and recover soon enough. I thought it wasn’t be life-threatening,” Mr Msekwa said. For his part, a former prime minister, retired Judge Joseph Warioba, said the late Ngombale-Mwiru “will be remembered for his commitment to serving the nation to the best of his ability.

“The country has lost a great leader who was patriotic to the nation in each and every thing he did in his 30 years of public service,” he said.

Joining other mourners at the deceased’s home, Ambassador Juma Mwapachu said there is much to learn from the departed veteran politician, including the spirit of patriotism.

According to Mwapachu, the deceased will be remembered for his political activities over many years.

A member of the national executive committee (NEC) of the ruling party CCM, Mr Stephen Wassira, said the deceased participated in writing the party’s election manifestos for the 1990, 1995, 2000 and 2005 elections.

“Tanzania has lost one of its important people; he dedicated his life to his country – and became part of the history of the nation,” he said.

In its condolences to the deceased’s family, the main political opposition party Chadema said they were shocked by the death – “given the difficult part which the late Kingunge played during the 2015 election campaigns.

In the official statement issued by the party’s head of information and communications department, Mr Tumaini Makene, Chadema said that the late Ngombale-Mwiru will be remembered by many for his decision to leave his former party (CCM) for the opposition ranks, explaining that this was one way to maintain his stand of protecting the pillars of democracy.

The deceased joined the political opposition party Chadema during the processes to get a presidential candidate for the 2015 elections, claiming that the constitution of his former party was violated in that regard.

His death has come just a month after his wife, Peras Kingunge, passed away at the MNH where she was hospitalized for treatment.

During his life-time, the late Kingunge Ngombale-Mwiru served in various senior positions in the government, including as cabinet minister and member of the Parliament for Kilwa-South constituency. He also served as regional commissioner for Dar es Salaam, Mbeya and Singida at different times.