Zanzibar motorists to pay more for fuel

Motorists in Zanzibar will have to pay more for petrol and diesel after the Zanzibar Utilities Regulatory Authority (Zura) published new fuel prices for this December.

The decision has seen to a 4.5 per cent rise in petrol prices – to Sh2,230 per litre this December, compared to Sh2,130 last month. The price for diesel was increased by four per cent, rising from Sh2,190 a litre in November to Sh2,280/litre in December.

The Zura acting director of consumers, Musa Ramadhani Haji, told The Citizen that the rise in prices is a result of the appreciation in value of the US dollar against the local currency, the Tanzania shilling, as well as increased transport and insurance costs for fuel import consignments.

However, Haji said, the price for kerosene – which is mostly used for household lighting and cooking – decreased by four per cent in December, falling from Sh2,122 in November to Sh2,032 a litre.

If nothing else, this should be a relief of sorts for consumers who depend upon kerosene as their main source of energy.