Usher Raymond tours Serengeti

American singer and actor Usher Raymond is in Tanzania touring the Serengeti National Park, he follows a long list of famous celebrities whom just this year have toured the country’s tourist sites, it includes former Manchester United and Real Madrid player, David Beckham, a former Liverpool player Mamadou Sakho and Everton player Morgan Schneiderlin.

Dar es Salaam. America singer Usher Raymond is in the country visiting the Serengeti National Park.

Mr Raymond posted some pictures with his family on his Twitter handle.

He described the moment as ‘amazing, so happy to experience this beauty with my family," he wrote.

Following the reports of Usher Raymond's visit in Tanzania went viral on social networks, other world celebrities like, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid player, David Beckham, a former Liverpool player Mamadou Sakho, Everton player Morgan Schneiderlin, to mention few, touring the country’s tourist’s sites this year.

Tanzanian tourist sites like Serengeti national park and Mount Kilimanjaro are the leading most eye-catching tourist sites where majority of the world celebrities have recently toured.