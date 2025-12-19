Government targets local governance gaps with new evidence-based research

Dar es Salaam. The government has launched targeted research aimed at identifying persistent gaps in local governance and improving service delivery, as part of renewed efforts to strengthen local economic development (LED) across the country.

Speaking at a Local Government Stakeholders’ Meeting in Dodoma, the Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, Regional Administration and Local Government, Mr Adolf Ndunguru, said the study seeks to explain why Local Government Authorities (LGAs) continue to underperform despite the existence of well-intended policies and institutional frameworks.

“One year ago, we met in this forum to interrogate why LGAs were falling short. Today, we are taking the discussion forward through rigorous research that will inform practical, evidence-based interventions,” Mr Ndunguru said.

He said the ongoing research is mapping existing opportunities within local economies, assessing how LED initiatives are currently implemented and identifying constraints that undermine their effectiveness.

The findings, he added, will provide a foundation for policy adjustments and improved governance at council level.

Mr Ndunguru noted that LED is increasingly recognised as a practical instrument for promoting inclusive growth, expanding employment and improving the quality of public services.

He said the research will help align local development strategies with national priorities and ensure that resources are deployed where they can generate the greatest impact.

Under President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s leadership, the government has prioritised strengthening public sector performance at the grassroots.

Mr Ndunguru said the current research builds on a long history of reforms aimed at empowering LGAs as drivers of development, anchored in the 1977 Constitution and supported by legislation such as the Local Government Acts of 1982, the Local Government Reform Agenda of 1996 and the Local Government Improvement Policy of 1998.

He said the study is also examining how LED supports Tanzania Development Vision 2050, particularly through local production, entrepreneurship and value addition in sectors such as agriculture, industry, tourism, trade, ICT and energy.

Evidence from the research will inform decisions on investments in transport, energy, market facilities and digital infrastructure to better connect producers to markets and reduce transaction costs.

“Equally important is understanding how skills development, digital literacy, entrepreneurship and financial inclusion can be strengthened at the local level. Research shows that meaningful participation by citizens, including women, youth and special groups, is essential for inclusive and equitable growth,” he said.

Mr Ndunguru stressed that sustainable development depends on participatory governance, accountability and the strategic use of local resources.

“LED is not a slogan. It is a practical tool, and our research is intended to ensure it delivers measurable improvements in people’s lives,” he said.

Presenting complementary findings, an official from Uongozi Institute, Mr Kadari Singo, said studies show that nearly five percent of Tanzanians migrate from rural to urban areas each year, largely because they fail to recognise economic opportunities available in their localities.

“Many opportunities exist in rural areas but are neither identified nor properly utilised. As a result, some migrants end up in urban poverty instead of improving their livelihoods at home,” Mr Singo said.

He added that Uongozi Institute, in collaboration with Tamisemi, has conducted research examining how local economic systems can be leveraged to increase household incomes.