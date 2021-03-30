CORPORATE SUFI: Why work-life balance is crucial

Meritocracy, effectiveness, and efficiency are valuable qualities. But what do you do when they clash with pluralism, diversity, principles and values? You strike a balance.

You can do almost anything in life but not everything. When two desirable values contradict each other, it’s necessary to strike a balance.

Caring for those less fortunate than you is an admirable trait. But what do you do when meeting another’s needs would put you flat on your back?

Remember the flight attendant’s pre-takeoff instructions: Put the oxygen mask over your own face first; then you won’t pass out while you’re putting it over the face of the other person. If you’re flat on your back, you can’t help anyone.

We all want to put aside something to pass on to our children and grandchildren. But what if maintaining our own well-being requires all the resources we can muster? Care first for yourself. Otherwise, you may become a burden to your children before you can pass anything on to them.

You can think of many other choices: between self-interest and service to your country; between economic prosperity and preservation of the environment; between candor and honesty and concern for the feelings of others; between enjoying life to the full limits of your income and putting aside funds for your retirement years.

How can you make those choices?

You do it the same way you make choices between what you want in a house or car and what you can afford.

Do you really need a marble foyer, or would hardwood and an Oriental rug do the trick? Do you want double-paned insulated windows, or would you rather save that money and put it into a finished basement?

Do you need a 7-liter, 400-horsepower V-8, or would a 250 hp V6 serve as well? It may depend on whether you value fuel economy or fast acceleration. Do you want a sporty coupe, a roomy sedan, or a spacious, go-anywhere SUV? Each of these vehicles will do things the others won’t do.

None of them will do everything you might want it to do. You have to decide which capability is the most desirable or practical for you.

Life is a series of balancing acts. You have to make choices of what to do and what not to do. You have to pick up some things you desire and drop others.

In an interview to Business Insider, Kim Jabal, CFO, Weebly says that flexibility is key when finding your work-life balance. She has no problem leaving work early for family dinners if it means taking a few hours at the end of the night to finish her work.

Her plan seems pretty straightforward. “Home an hour in the morning, get kids to school, work in the office 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., have dinner with kids, work three hours at night,” she says.

Speaking to Fast Company, Henrik Kjellberg, Hotwire’s president and an ultra marathon runner, completed his first multiday ultra marathon–a 62-mile race through the Gobi Desert in China. The result of all these physical challenges? “I was better at work and a better father and husband,” he says. “It balanced me, and I realized that I needed to stay physically active.”

To create a fulfilling life, we first need to grow our awareness about the choices we must make. Then we’ll learn to make those choices consciously until we achieve mastery. After that, appropriate choices will come natural to us.

Work-life balance is the key to an enriching life experience.