The case for transformational leadership in our society

Organisations experience issues in leadership from time to time, and often seek remedy through implementing various mechanisms; among them, the theory of Transformational Leadership.

The changing global environment amplifies leadership concerns as managers find that employee needs are becoming homogenised by the ever-expanding global footprint of multinationals.

Business organisations in emerging economies such as Tanzania are not immune to these trends. Yet, understanding transformational leadership in the context of traditional norms holds some relevance.

The organisational leadership styles of most emerging economies are vestiges of imperialism, and are the byproduct of the industrial age. These forms of leadership are hierarchical, authoritarian, and bureaucratic, and when coupled with the racial dichotomy of the past, result in a form of leadership that is exacting. These approaches to leadership cause alienation rather than conciliation.

Across all such economies, from India to the Caribbean isles, there is an almost endemic notion that organisational leadership ought to be coercive rather than empowering. However, this present move towards transformational leadership appears to be gaining traction, as managers across all industries shift towards a more inclusive and egalitarian type of leadership, which now influences the culture with derivatives, new words such as stakeholders, employee empowerment, et cetera. In effect, there is a new way of classifying and describing organisational relationships.

The product of this change is becoming evident in the overhauling of the antiquated leadership paradigm. However, the above does not eliminate the present challenges to leadership, primarily due to the necessary symbiotic relationship between leaders and followers. Leadership, essentially an influence relationship, needs willing followers to become effective.

While progressive institutions train leaders to become more empathetic to the concerns of employees, it is less evident that there is sufficient effort given to addressing the widespread negative attitude towards authority, held by the society in general. The ultimate question therefore is, whether transformational leadership can effectively change our organisations without the willful cooperation of good citizenship. Arguably, the shift towards social engineering in some countries; namely the initiative of governments to create a more civil society through establishing a values and attitude campaign in schools, may produce the intended effect of transformational leadership.

It is reasonable to expect a change in the present state of affairs; a solution that would address what many presume the inevitable polarisation between leaders and followers. This change would reduce the mistrust between government and the people, the police and the public, management and employees.

Yet some skeptics suggest that such polarisation is necessary for governance, giving focus as the dialectic between living and dying; that struggle which gives life purpose. Even so, the status quo does not lead to harmonious relationships within the organisation or the society. Therefore, in spite of all, the answer lies in effective leadership.

Emerging societies await a proverbial Moses, if you will, one who would create a comprehensive vision for these institutions facing the challenge of leadership. This person would harness the will of the society, effectively motivating and inspiring followers to enter the transformational path. This transition is not only possible but is necessary. Yet the question may come, why is this so? The simple answer is that for any institution to succeed, there must be shared goals, and this objective must be communicated and adhered to.

Leadership need to unite people into a cohesive unit. We are not a swarm, and when we act in mass without guidance we become a mob, capable only of destructive actions; leadership calms the beast sleeping within. Yet, it multiplies our effectiveness for good, such that the net outcome of group action is more than the combined input of the individuals involved.

This multiplied effectiveness may pertain to leaders with both good and evil objectives. Why then is there a case for transformational leadership? The answer is one of good governance and accountability. This is worth the effort.