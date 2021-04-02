Alikiba voted most influential musician

On Monday this week a list of 50 most influential young Tanzanians was released after a research was conducted by Avance Media. Categories ranged from journalism (media), sports, social work, technology to entertainment. In the media personality category, Clouds FM’s Millard Ayo emerged atop the list, while Jacqueline Mengi was named the most influential young Tanzanian in the lifestyle catergory, Jumanne Mtambalike topped the list of most influential young Tanzanian in the science and technology category, with Mbwana Samatta bagging top honours in the sports category. Overall, Samatta was recognized as the most influential young Tanzanian. In entertainment, Alikiba topped the list, followed by Diamond Platnumz. Alikiba’s influence in Tanzania’s music industry cannot be understated following a legion of fans he commands. He is one of a few artistes who comman a big crowd and are very influential.