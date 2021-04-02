From Yamoto band to WCB: Mbosso

Mbosso, an artiste who’s not a nonentity in the music industry owing to his days back with the boy-band Yamoto band, is now under the WCB flagship.

Last week Wasafi Classic Baby (WCB) officially presented their latest signing to the general public.

Mbosso, an artiste who’s not a nonentity in the music industry owing to his days back with the boy-band Yamoto band, is now under the WCB flagship.

He has officially made the move after his former group disbanded amid speculation of misunderstandings with their management.

His pursuit of a solo career follows in the the footsteps of his fellow former band-mates who’ve all tasted the waters as solo artistes.

The new WCB signing was unveiled at a grand event held at Hyatt Regency in the city.

In attendance were a host of celebrities including Diamond Platnumz’ former lover, Wema Sepetu. Mbosso was able to debut his latest single ‘Wataelewa’ infront of a crowd who cheered him on as he performed.He joins a WCB label filled with other stars such as Rayvanny, Harmonise, Rich Mavoko and Lava Lava.