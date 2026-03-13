US launches rescue effort after military aircraft crash in Iraq

Washington. The United States military has launched a rescue operation after a refuelling aircraft crashed in western Iraq on Thursday during an operational mission, according to United States Central Command.

In a statement, the command said the Boeing KC‑135 Stratotanker went down in what it described as an incident involving another aircraft, but stressed that it was not caused by hostile or friendly fire.

“The incident occurred in friendly airspace during Operation Epic Fury,” the statement said, referring to the military campaign targeting Iran.

The military said rescue efforts were under way following the crash, while the second aircraft involved in the incident landed safely.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the other aircraft was also a KC-135. The aircraft that crashed was carrying up to six service members, though their condition had not been immediately confirmed.

The KC-135, manufactured by Boeing in the 1950s and early 1960s, has long formed the backbone of the US military’s aerial refuelling fleet. The aircraft enables combat jets and other military planes to remain airborne for extended missions without needing to land.

The crash comes as the United States continues to deploy significant air power across the Middle East amid the ongoing conflict with Iran, underscoring the operational risks even in non-combat environments.

Shortly after the incident, a militia coalition known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for downing the aircraft, saying it had targeted the KC-135 “in defence of our country’s sovereignty and airspace”.

US officials have not confirmed that claim.

The incident is the latest mishap involving US military assets in the region. On the same day, two sailors were injured after a non-combat fire broke out aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN‑78), the US Navy’s newest aircraft carrier.