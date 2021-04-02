Three stages kept the crowd alive at Busara

Sauti za Busara remains one of the most talked about events on the Spice Island, Zanzibar. Even amidst challenges, organisers of the prestigious cultural entertainment event have tried to maintain its relevance not only to Tanzanian music lovers, but also the large crowd of foreign tourists that travel to Zanzibar just to be a part of the festival.

Last year’s edition of Sauti za Busara saw the introduction of a third stage at the Forodhani Garden in Stone Town. The third stage was prompted by the increase in application from musicians from across the continent who wanted to showcase their talent on stage.

Forodhani boasts of a wide open space popular for selling different types of cuisines to locals and foreigners. This idyllic setup served as a perfect precursor to a very fun-filled festival. Audience were treated to a double order of music and food as the ocean breeze soothingly permeated the area.

On three stages, over the four nights, Sauti za Busara 2018 themed United in Music hosted 46 world class performances, bringing together young and old, emerging and established musicians from near and far, and all performances were 100 per cent live.

The introduction of a third stage at the festival has brought positive change and more entertainment as the audience was treated to riveting performances from three groups a day, an addition from the two groups a day that performed last year.

Speaking to The Beat, Journey Ramadhan, the festival Manager said the Forodhan stage was introduced last year in a bid to give a more accessible platform to a lot more artistes who wish to get an opportunity to perform at the festival. But also, the additional stage erected on open space provided an opportunity to locals and other people who cannot afford to pay entrance fee to be able to enjoy what Busara has to offer.

“Over the years we have been receiving multiple applications from different parts of the world and majority of the groups have the required qualities to perform at the festival. As a way of broadening opportunities in the music industry we decided to introduce an open stage at the Forodhan garden,” says Journey.

Adding to that he says, “artists get an opportunity to perform two times because all artistes who perform at the Forodhan stage also get to performed at other two stages namely the amphitheatre and main stage at the old fort.”

Commenting on how the stages work, the festival manager says they arrange musicians and groups according to the type of music they do. However, Taarab singers perform at the amphitheatre stage because its set up provides a better listening and visual experience for lovers of the music genre.

At a cost of Sh10,000 per day to watch the event, Sauti za Busara might seem like a festival inaccessible to most Zanzibaris who cannot part with such an amount for a music event. However, the latest additions have provided a lifeline to those who couldn’t pay the fee. Tatu Said, 25, a Zanzibari dweller shares her appreciation for being provided with the opportunity to enjoy the festival thanks to the open stage. She is among the majority of Zanzibaris who cannot afford to pay Sh10,000 a day to be a part of an enthralling event.

“Ever since I learned about the open stage last year, I have never missed a single performance,” she reveals, adding; “I always had the desire to see the live music but since I couldn’t afford the entrance fee my participation only ended at the festival parade. I’m happy that I can now see what the festival has to offer, at no cost.”

The groups that performed at the Forodhan stage include Simangalove (Reunion), CAF Fusion (Tanzania), Inganzo Ngari (Rwanda), Kiltir (Reunion), Fatma Zidan (Egypt/ Denmark), Ribab Fusion (Morocco), Grace Matata (Tanzania) and Kasai Allstars (DRC).

A global attraction

The festival, which lasted four nights from 8-11 February in Stone, attracted people from different walks of life. Day one festivities were filled with so many colours as the festival parade started at Kisonge Tower. The parade was accompanied by an array of entertainment groups from around Zanzibar.

On the third day of the festival, Saida Karoli, known for her zeal whilst on stage, put on a show to remember as she lit the arena with an enthusiastic performance along with her band. She left the crowd yearning for more at the end of her set-piece.

Her performance served as a reminder of her great days when fans would go crazy over her music. She thanked Busara for reminding her of the old days after years of struggling in the music industry.

“I’m overjoyed that once again I’ve been connected with Sauti za Busara. I know how big and respectful this festival is. I had to make sure i put on a good performance that will advertise Tanzanian music to the outside world,” the music legend says.

She commended the idea of adding a third said, saying it will bring positive change to the whole festival. “I was at Busara in 2005, so many things have changed since then and I thank the organisers for giving a platform to music lovers and stakeholders in the industry,” Saida notes.

Grace Matata, an afro fusion soul singer and song writer who is acknowledged as one of Tanzania’s rare gems in live music performers was there to entertainment the crowd with some soulful music.

The artiste has shared a stage with Didier Awadi from Senegal, Lady Jaydee from Tanzania and Wyre the Lovechild from Kenya. At Busara she performed at the Forodhani stage on Sunday.

The Cultural Arts Center (CAC) group leader Emmanuel Joseph says the Forodhani stage encourages more socialization and it is easy to connect with the audience as there are no strict boundaries on how artistes can communicate with the audience.

“Part of our career growth is how we click with our fans. Most fans like to take photos with musicians. And with this kind of stage it is easy for them to take photos with artistes. Other stage performances at the event are at night and there is tight security in a way that artistes cannot be easily reached,” says the group leader, Emmanuel.

Kidum and the Boda boda band from Uganda/ Kenya and Mlimani Park Orchestra from Tanzania were mentioned to be the most entertaining groups during the first night of the festival.

Kidum and the band went on the main stage at the Old Fort at half an hour to midnight. Both he and the band wore white outfits and played live music close to an hour. Fans were treated to good renditions consisting of zouk and afrobeat.

Isack Abeneko from Tanzania, Mzungu Kichaa from Tanzania/Denmark and Inganzo Ngari from Rwanda pulled the crowd on day two. Ingazo Ngari is a traditional Rwandan dancing group that was founded in 2006 to promote the Rwandan folkloric dance among youth, and their welfare through art and culture.

Some of the other artistes that performed at the 2018 Busara festival include; Zakes Batwini (South Africa), Kasai Allstars (DRC), Somi (Uganda/USA), Ribab Fusion (Morocco) and Msafiri Zawose (Tanzania). Others are Mohamed Ilyas & Nyota Zameremeta (Zanzibar), Makadem (Kenya), Diana Samkange, ‘Ma Ngwenya (Zimbabwe), Fatma Zidan (Egypt/Denmark), among others.

This year’s event was a success, and an indicator that Sauti za Busara has plenty to offer and if well utilised can greatly benefit Tanzanian music.



