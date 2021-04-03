DEAR DIARY: Women should support each other

Throughout history, from the early days of patriarch societies where men were considered to be superior, an inferiority complex had engulfed most women who had to play second fiddle.

Women have come a long way to finally attain the recognition and respect that they deserve.

Today’s woman is a celebrated woman. She can make her own decision and doesn’t have to seek approval from a man. But there are certain sectors where it became apparent that women still had to prove their worth before being considered.

Sectors such as education, political leadership roles, and certain positions at the work place became unattainable to most women.

Campaigns against gender inequality became common songs. Different activists advocating for the rights of women took to streets demanding for impartiality at the workplace and society in general.

To a larger extent, the struggle has been fruitful, and today we have many women holding high positions in offices and a high number of girls going to school.

But after such success, a new problem presented itself: women started wars amongst one another in office settings for various reasons.

Such a state of disharmony among female employees raised a lot of concern towards the state of women in the corporate world. Envy, misuse of power, emotional imbalance, are some of the misconducts that are being attributed to women.

It is said that in as much as women are equal to men, one woman might not wholeheartedly support the success of another.

As a result, they resort to ploys that threaten the very nature of women’s status in today’s society.

After struggling for years to attain equal position in today’s world, women should fight for consistency of such positioning.

Embroiling in workplace conflicts that have little to no benefit at all will derail any progress made in the fight for respect.

As equal pillars of society, women should support each other in all endeavors.

Be it at the workplace, school, neighbourhood or family, women need to stick together and form a united front that is unwavering in the support for feminine excellence.

Mpoki

[email protected]

Instagram: editor_supreme