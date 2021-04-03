But can you successfully juggle being a corporate professional and give everything you need to your family? Consensus is that you will be exhausted, so here are some tips for how to be a successful working mother.

Knowing how to be a successful working mother means recognizing that you will have an insane amount of responsibility on your plate, with one job never giving you so much as a day off or a lunch hour; as a Mom, you are on call 24/7.

Get enough sleep: No-one can function without decent sleep and getting enough sleep is one of the essential ways to be a successful working mother.

When you are on a hectic schedule, the worst thing you can do is crank up the chardonnay the night before and fall face first into bed complete with makeup and not having a clue what homework is due.

The next day will be hell and you will struggle to make up the sleep you lost. Staying up working till the wee small hours is no good either.

The only people who will pay for your growling mood the next day is your family – cut them some slack and get to bed early. It’s good for your marriage too!

Attitude is everything: If you walk through the door, tired and grumpy after a hellish commute in never-ending traffic and launch into a roar when you dump your bags on the living room floor, it is going to have a ripple effect on everyone else in your family. Being a working mother means your time with your family is limited and precious.

Make a conscious effort to hang up your frustrations and irritations on an imaginary hook outside, so that when you step in that door, the joy and happiness will be infectious.

Prioritize ruthlessly: Those in the know of how to be a successful working mom understand the power of priority.

Successful working moms are really superheroes and while it may feel like you are trying to move Asia a little bit to the left each day without a sweeping red cape, making lists will help you get there.

You are never going to remember everything so keep a notebook and write stuff to remember at the back for work and stuff to remember for the family at the front.

Make a concerted effort to tick the important things off and keep your eye on the ball when you can’t.

Don’t procrastinate: When crashing into the couch with a large glass of merlot at the end of the day is the only thing on your mind when you crawl home through the traffic – make sure you have finished everything you need to do before.

Don’t put off those little things until the morning; don’t leave the dishes in the sink, sew on that button, sign the school homework, pack the school lunches and iron that shirt – you will love yourself in the morning and you’ll impress everyone that you know how to be a successful working mom.